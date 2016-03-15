Vectorizing Process Video - 1

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Few things in my life are as tedious or time consuming, but at the same time rewarding and satisfying, as vectoring out an illustration, custom typography, or logo. Not a lot of people completely understand the process that goes into creating a custom vectorized graphic. It really takes patience, an enjoyment of the process, and a pixel perfect desire for a smooth curve.
Watch my process video below as I recorded my entire process from scanning, vectoring to tweaking each anchor point:
https://tflem.com/branding-vectorizing-process-video/