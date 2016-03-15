Nicolas Quod

Follow the rules : Don't make an Hamburger Menu

Follow the rules : Don't make an Hamburger Menu app live message profil menu smyler
Just finish the "Home" section of Smyler.app . I just wanted to share with you how I fought to not use a burger menu

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
