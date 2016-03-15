Alex Waldo

Zedge Basketball Icons

Alex Waldo
Alex Waldo
  • Save
Zedge Basketball Icons app android icons design zedge
Download color palette

A few basketball themed icons I created for the Zedge app. I also did a series of wallpapers.

http://alexwaldo.com/Zedge-App-Illustrations

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Alex Waldo
Alex Waldo

More by Alex Waldo

View profile
    • Like