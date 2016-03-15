Carmen Clemente

5K Team Logo

5K Team Logo design character florida juice vector gloves sneakers shoes orange running
Here he is! Sweating orange juice.

This logo was commissioned by a running team for an upcoming 5K race in Orange County, Florida. I had a really fun time bringing this little guy to life!

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
