Thick of Tongue

by John McWhorter

Guernica

AD: Marisa Nakasone

“The dominant conception is that only racism could create the impression that black people have a particular way of speaking. The assumption, roughly, is that educated black people talk just like educated white people, while less educated black people usually (but not always) speak a combination of Southern English and bad grammar. There is little room in our public discourse for the reality, which is that 1) almost all black people code-switch between standard and Black (not Southern) English to varying degrees, 2) even the most educated black people typically talk with vowel colorings and a general cadence that most Americans readily hear as ‘black’ (and not 'Southern’) after a few sentences, and 3) there isn’t a thing wrong with that.”