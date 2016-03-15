Carlos Basabe

A New Day

A New Day architecture capital moving illustration dawn monument washington
A new life for meee...and I'm feeling good!

@Kara Basabe and I are packing up our bags and heading to Washington DC next month. We're very excited to embark on this adventure and take in all of the wonderful sights and experiences that DC has to offer.

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
