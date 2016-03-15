Distant Brains

by Alena Graedon

Guernica

AD: Marisa Nakasone

“Taken to a logical extreme, digital telepathy could theoretically lead to:

1. Content extracted, willingly or not, from a person’s mind

2. Information implanted, willingly or not, by an outside party

3. Confusion over culpability

If a person were to receive an external command—shoot the civilian in the red hat; grab the backpack that’s under the chair; or, simpler, open this window—who is responsible for the action’s outcome: the person performing it, or the one who sent the directive? What if there were multiple actors—or senders? Human Brainets seem far in the future. But what are their implications? What if the sender were a machine? As Rao asks, “where does the human end and the machine begin?” What if you couldn’t be sure if there’d even been a directive—that the idea wasn’t your own?”