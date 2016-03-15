Jess Trounce
Magnetry

Fair Map Brochure Cover Art

Fair Map Brochure Cover Art transportation semi flat flat design illustration light rail metro rail
The cover and flow-over back cover art for a community fair map. Celebration for the new extension of the light rail. Includes some of the public art at the new stations.

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
