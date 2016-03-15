reinis sudrabs

Location Tracker #020

Location Tracker #020 theft anti car electro white watch apple 020 tracker location ui daily
Car location tracker for Apple Watch in case your car gets stolen. Multiple functions including option to remotely turn off the engine of the stolen car and option to contact police and let them know of the stolen car's location.

#dailyUI #020

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
