Aoife O'Dwyer
Student Volunteer - Opportunity

Aoife O'Dwyer for kooba
Student Volunteer - Opportunity ui education university college green bright community charity non-profit website volunteer student
Volunteering opportunity details page for the new student volunteering platform designed and developed by Kooba.

Seed funded by the Campus Engage Steering Committee, studentvolunteer.ie is a network of Irish Higher Education Institutions that have come together to create an online resource to connect students and community groups, charities, schools, hospitals, public bodies and NGOs across Ireland.

