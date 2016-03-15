Karaoke-off panel

Paul Spencer

I've been working quite hard on the next issue of my comic, 'clutching at straws'. This wide panel which introduces a new scene is a vibrant, fun illustration, which I thought would be a fun way to show my working method.

My steps for every page consists of:
-Rough pencils
-Detailed pencils
-Inks
-Flats
-Gradients and glows
-Cel shading

Hope you enjoy and feel free to comment or get in touch if you like.

