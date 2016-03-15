Karaoke-off panel

I've been working quite hard on the next issue of my comic, 'clutching at straws'. This wide panel which introduces a new scene is a vibrant, fun illustration, which I thought would be a fun way to show my working method.

My steps for every page consists of:

-Rough pencils

-Detailed pencils

-Inks

-Flats

-Gradients and glows

-Cel shading

Hope you enjoy and feel free to comment or get in touch if you like.