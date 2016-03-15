Seth Eckert
The Furrow

Touch That Blank Screen

Seth Eckert
The Furrow
Seth Eckert for The Furrow
  • Save
Touch That Blank Screen warp fx 2d plant safety photo after effects wind hair
Download color palette

Watch the video here.
See some behind the scenes stuff here.

Facebook’s mission is to make the world more open and connected. And, they are committed to safety. In conjunction with other policy and product efforts for International Women’s Day (March 8th), Facebook ran a consumer ad campaign to raise awareness about safety and privacy tools. The Photo Safety video was created to show users how they are in control of the photos they see and share, whether posting or anytime after.

Created for Facebook
Produced & Directed by The Furrow
Animations by Seth Eckert
Designs by Timo Kuilder
Original Score by AJ Hochhalter
Sound Design by Ambrose Yu

Follow our work on:
Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Vimeo

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
The Furrow
The Furrow
["fur-oh"] A creative studio.

More by The Furrow

View profile
    • Like