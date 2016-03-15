Touch That Blank Screen

Watch the video here.

See some behind the scenes stuff here.

Facebook’s mission is to make the world more open and connected. And, they are committed to safety. In conjunction with other policy and product efforts for International Women’s Day (March 8th), Facebook ran a consumer ad campaign to raise awareness about safety and privacy tools. The Photo Safety video was created to show users how they are in control of the photos they see and share, whether posting or anytime after.

Created for Facebook

Produced & Directed by The Furrow

Animations by Seth Eckert

Designs by Timo Kuilder

Original Score by AJ Hochhalter

Sound Design by Ambrose Yu

