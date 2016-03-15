Julia Fedorenko

Chair

Julia Fedorenko
Julia Fedorenko
  • Save
Chair lineart furniture illustration chair
Download color palette

One of the illustrations for Fingo.pro (a free mobile application that enables you to create an interior of your own house).

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Julia Fedorenko
Julia Fedorenko

More by Julia Fedorenko

View profile
    • Like