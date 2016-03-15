Viktor Vostrikov

Sound / sleep / volume / key / lock

Sound / sleep / volume / key / lock logo design volume low sound sleep key lock
A logo proposal for technology startup, which produces some gadgets, which can lower the sound in the places.

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
