Mixcloud Iconography
Been working on a tonne of updates to Mixcloud with @Visual Idiot and will hopefully be able to show you some new interface elements soon..

Until then I've been working on tidying up the set I was working on a few months ago, as well as adding some new icons. Trying make sure all the arrows and corners match as well as adding some new icons we needed.

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
