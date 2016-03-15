Max Lapteff

Detroit Red Wings (rebrand)

Max Lapteff
Max Lapteff
Hire Me
  • Save
Detroit Red Wings (rebrand) hockey brand mark idea wings red minimal logos logo
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Max Lapteff
Max Lapteff
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Max Lapteff

View profile
    • Like