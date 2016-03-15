🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Day 2 of the 160over90 Instagram take over. The new 160 offices look over Independence Hall and was the visitors center for the 1976 Bicentennial. I wanted to use graphics and fonts from that era.
https://www.instagram.com/160over90/