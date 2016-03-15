timgough

Independence Hall

Independence Hall bicentennial independence declaration
Day 2 of the 160over90 Instagram take over. The new 160 offices look over Independence Hall and was the visitors center for the 1976 Bicentennial. I wanted to use graphics and fonts from that era.

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
