Logo machine

Przhevalsky

Logo machine
Logo machine
  • Save
Przhevalsky vector brand identity branding icon horse logos logo design logomachine logotype logo
Download color palette

Logo we created for an apartment complex 'Przhevalsky'.
www.logomachine.net

You can also find us on:
https://www.facebook.com/logomachine
https://instagram.com/logomachine_official/

Logo machine
Logo machine
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Logo machine

View profile
    • Like