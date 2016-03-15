Oleg Markov

hello

Oleg Markov
Oleg Markov
  • Save
hello man site web
Download color palette

Hi gyes.

Finally I go to web design!) It's just made some concept for one project.
Because sometimes i feel like a caveman =) Yes, i testing before, but a few weekend ago I decided to getting out of my comfort zone, and started a new adventure.
I'm pretty sure I will learn a lot new things here =)

Feedback welcome)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Oleg Markov
Oleg Markov

More by Oleg Markov

View profile
    • Like