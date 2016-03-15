🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi gyes.
Finally I go to web design!) It's just made some concept for one project.
Because sometimes i feel like a caveman =) Yes, i testing before, but a few weekend ago I decided to getting out of my comfort zone, and started a new adventure.
I'm pretty sure I will learn a lot new things here =)
Feedback welcome)