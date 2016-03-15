Dea_n

Cinema ticket

Dea_n
Dea_n
  • Save
Cinema ticket zootopia shadow card daily ui ticket cinema
Download color palette

Dear dribbblers,
This is a card on the ticket order UI design, is the second of my daily UI plan efforts to adhere to this project. I believe that my skill will be better and better.
If you can give me some advice, I believe that will be better.

If you want to see my upcoming work of this project, you could follow me, maybe.
If you like it or this project, you may press "L"
Cheers, fighting!!! :D

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Dea_n
Dea_n

More by Dea_n

View profile
    • Like