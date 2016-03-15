Splash UI Kit for Sketch

Hi, dribbblers!)

I'm glad to anounce, that my product is available on UI8.

Some words about it.

Splash brings you the complete, fresh and high polished UI Kit for your creative landing pages. It includes more than 180 screens in different categories. Popular 960 grid system, vector shapes and google fonts give you the ability to make as many awesome pages as you want. You can easily combine Splash elements to create product pages, landings for apps and services or personal portfolio pages.

Full presentation on Behance

Hope you will like it;)

Twitter / Facebook / Behance