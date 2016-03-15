Dustin Wood

Timeline Videoscreen Shot

Timeline Videoscreen Shot
A screenshot of a video I'm creating in After Effects. Designed a large 20ft x 10ft timeline banner of the history of the company. Now I'm turning that data into motion, and condensing 70 years down to 2 minutes. There's a lot going on.

