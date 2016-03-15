Daniel Bolyhos

Free Mockups - HP Envy / Chromebook Pixel

Free Mockups - HP Envy / Chromebook Pixel ui chromebook hp mockup debut freebie
As a thank you, I am giving two free mockups for any use! (credit is appreciated but not required).
It contains a HP Envy Recline 27 with windows 10 and MS Edge UI and a Chromebook Pixel with Chrome OS and Chrome UI.
Everything is scalable and editable!

https://goo.gl/pV6AZ7

Thanks again @Fifi Crystal for the invite!!

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
