Free Mockups - HP Envy / Chromebook Pixel

As a thank you, I am giving two free mockups for any use! (credit is appreciated but not required).
It contains a HP Envy Recline 27 with windows 10 and MS Edge UI and a Chromebook Pixel with Chrome OS and Chrome UI.
Everything is scalable and editable!
https://goo.gl/pV6AZ7
Thanks again @Fifi Crystal for the invite!!