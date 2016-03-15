Fredrik Broman

Equalize logotype

Fredrik Broman
Fredrik Broman
  • Save
Equalize logotype krig logotype
Download color palette

Equalize works with gender issues in organisations. This logo proposal combines a hand painted equality sign with the company name set in a humanist grotesque. The hand painted aesthetics is meant to be developed further into a visual language.

Font: Whitney
Photo: Sérgio Rola

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Fredrik Broman
Fredrik Broman

More by Fredrik Broman

View profile
    • Like