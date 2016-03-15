Ivaylo Nedkov

Nov-Dec

Ivaylo Nedkov
Ivaylo Nedkov
Hire Me
  • Save
Nov-Dec calendar bulgaria four plus ivaylo nedkov vacuum stars constellation universe space typography ivet fashion cosmic touch
Download color palette

Another shot from our presentation of the Ivet Fashion Calendar for 2016. Check the whole project –> https://goo.gl/xWleN5

4b20fa4af6e795c8b1d70df8269c5249
Rebound of
Cosmic Touch
By Ivaylo Nedkov
Ivaylo Nedkov
Ivaylo Nedkov
Creative Director & Co-Founder of FourPlus Studio.
Hire Me

More by Ivaylo Nedkov

View profile
    • Like