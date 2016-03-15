Drew Lakin

Traveller Denim Leather Patch

Drew Lakin
Drew Lakin
  • Save
Traveller Denim Leather Patch patch drew lakin apparel texas traveller stamp leather denim
Download color palette

Going through some old work, I found this dude.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Drew Lakin
Drew Lakin

More by Drew Lakin

View profile
    • Like