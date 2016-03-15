Music Website Charts

Akshar Patel

Hey Folks!

Designs revolving around Material is one of the best way to express my love for Material Design and how well it can turn up at times.

This design concept is pretty much out of a random thought and SketchApp practise session. I really am giving my 100% to upload daily (almost!).

Want to get your product idea turned to solid designs? Leave me a message @ akshar.patel.art@gmail.com

Cheers!

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
