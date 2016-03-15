Music Website Charts

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Folks!
Designs revolving around Material is one of the best way to express my love for Material Design and how well it can turn up at times.
This design concept is pretty much out of a random thought and SketchApp practise session. I really am giving my 100% to upload daily (almost!).
Want to get your product idea turned to solid designs? Leave me a message @ akshar.patel.art@gmail.com
Cheers!