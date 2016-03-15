Ernest Gerber

Armorhead Photo Performance App

Ernest Gerber
Ernest Gerber
  • Save
Armorhead Photo Performance App yellow target performance field marketing app android app
Download color palette

Android app design for for Field marketing Company Armorhead. Field agents view progress on pending and completed projects based on total and daily target for a project.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Ernest Gerber
Ernest Gerber

More by Ernest Gerber

View profile
    • Like