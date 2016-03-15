SAVATAGE

Tech Town

Tech Town school illustration flat public transportation bus seagulls fish seattle city town tech
More of that cute shit. Can't wait to share this whole project, but for now it's back to the drawing board with those oranges.

Born to rock. Forced to work. I stole this off a van.

