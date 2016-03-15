Tanya Shyika
KptnCook

Shrimp & Lime illustration

Tanya Shyika
KptnCook
Tanya Shyika for KptnCook
  • Save
Shrimp & Lime illustration character happy couple summer hot swimming pool lime prawn shrimp vector illustration
Download color palette

"Made for each other" is a series of illustrations about food parings - ingredients that go just perfect together.
This one is dedicated to Shrimp & Lime.

Reed and see more here:
http://blog.kptncook.com/2016/02/19/food-pairing-scampi-limette-2/

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
KptnCook
KptnCook

More by KptnCook

View profile
    • Like