Felty side-by-side.

Felty side-by-side. artist brush palette portrait doll felt
One more side-by-side to share today. I'm totally not stalling. Nope.

How do all you computer designers stare at a screen all day long? This is going to be a tough couple weeks. ha ha. Good thing I'm going to Vegas this weekend!

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
