20 Years of the Global Water Partnership

20 Years of the Global Water Partnership
The Global Water Partnership do some amazing work to ensure a water secure world is in reach for everyone.

They're a very fine bunch and for their 20th Birthday we were commissioned to create this animation to bring new partners to their growing network. You can watch it here.

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
