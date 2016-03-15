Fredrik Broman

Smart-Fi logo
Proposal for an EU-project working with intelligent sensors and networks in cities. The symbol is a pastiche of the familiar wi-fi symbol, but constructed with a rotated grid of squares.

Font: Source Sans Pro Black
Photo: Padurariu Alexandru

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
