Igor Vetoshkin

Ведущий с идеями

Igor Vetoshkin
Igor Vetoshkin
  • Save
Ведущий с идеями design vetoshkin sketching sketch brushpen hand-lettering logotype logo lettering
Download color palette

One of a few rough sketched directions of a lettering for master of ceremonies. Written with a brush pen and then a bit fixed with a pencil. Inverted scan.

Ea8f124549cd48f18174493ac9316a0f
Rebound of
Ведущий с идеями
By Igor Vetoshkin
Igor Vetoshkin
Igor Vetoshkin

More by Igor Vetoshkin

View profile
    • Like