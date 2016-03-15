Victor Berbel

Day 001 - Login Form

I'm also starting the "Daily UI Elements for 100 days Challenge", but in my case i'm giving a try for only 30 days to see if i can complete.
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Designer focused on UI/UX and Icon Design. ✌️🍕
