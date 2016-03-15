Felty side-by-side.

With the continuation of my big contract with Moo, I'm very excited to announce I've hired a sewing assistant! Because I need to have work for her to do, I'll be behind a computer designing dolls over the next two weeks with no work in progress to share.

So, I'll be trying to post some side-by-side pics for your enjoyment! Moo.com Employee on the left, doll on the right. :) The jacket kills me.