Chris Fenwick

Risk Alert Icons

Chris Fenwick
Chris Fenwick
  • Save
Risk Alert Icons graphic design illustrator illustration icons
Download color palette

The clever people at Crisp Thinking in Leeds asked me to create a series of icons designed to support risk alerts for their social media moderation platform.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Chris Fenwick
Chris Fenwick

More by Chris Fenwick

View profile
    • Like