The Clock • 1945 • Movie Title

Here’s the title card I’ve created for the next film in Judy Garland’s filmography, “The Clock.”
Garland plays a New York office worker who meets, loses, retrieves, and then marries an army corporal (played by Robert Walker) all during his 48-hour leave.
It’s Judy’s first non-musical role and she does an excellent job in this simple but dramatic tale directed by her future husband Vincente Minnelli.
See a larger version as well as the work-in-progress poster on my site (link in profile): www.raphaelgeroni.com/the-films-of-judy-garland
(21/34)