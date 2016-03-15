timgough

Old City

Old City liberty bell merica 1776 philadelphia old city
I am taking over the 160over90 Instagram this week. Posting images inspired by our relocation to the Old City section of Philadelphia.

https://www.instagram.com/160over90/

