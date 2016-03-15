Martin Marinov

Fotoleaxx Redesign

Martin Marinov
Martin Marinov
  • Save
Fotoleaxx Redesign responsive minimal green blue redesign ux web ui design website contest photo
Download color palette

Recent redesign I made for www.fotoleaxx.de Hope you like it. Comments are appreciated and don;t forget to show your love (L).

https://www.behance.net/gallery/41778043/Fotoleaxx

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Martin Marinov
Martin Marinov

More by Martin Marinov

View profile
    • Like