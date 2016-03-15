Maggie Appleton

React Fundamentals Process

A few sketches and iterations in the process of creating a badge for Egghead's 'React Fundamentals' course.
Went with the whole "building blocks" theme here.

For the curious; React is a Javascript framework developed by Facebook.

