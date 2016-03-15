Matt Hodin

Brown Box Eatery Logo by Matt Hodin

Brown Box Eatery Logo
Brown Box Eatery Logo

Logo for a local eatery I created about 4 years ago. (Unfortunately now it's very similar to the current dropbox logo, but thats design!)

www.MattHodin.com

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
