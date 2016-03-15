Epic tiny icons

When designing web apps, we often found ourselves in the situation where we needed some tiny icons that will align nicely in line with some text or link. Getting an icon that was designed at higher scale and downscaling it will of course not get you the desired sharpness as all the details it got can't possibly fit into your needed size.

For these kind of situations we designed for you Epic Tinyicons. A set of 16x16px carefully crafted icons split into 10 categories:

- Audio, video & photo

- Cars and travelling

- Essentials

- Finance & banking

- GUI elements

- Nautical

- Science

- Social media & users

- Tech & hardware

- Weather & nature