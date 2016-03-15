🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A Running Music Player App interaction concept.It makes music syncing your pace.It's not the best version in my mind.I think the motion of gramophone was too strong that makes the "like"&"trash" transitions looks so weak.Hope you dribbblers can give me some advices(include the colors or sth.) THX.
