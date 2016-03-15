Wells Collins

Christo Logotype Animation

Wells Collins
Wells Collins
Hire Me
  • Save
Christo Logotype Animation motion animation script typography type logotype logo knives christo
Download color palette

Slowly learning how to animate brush pen logotypes in After Effects.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Wells Collins
Wells Collins
Visual Brand Identity, Lettering, Illustration & Beer Cans⤵
Hire Me

More by Wells Collins

View profile
    • Like