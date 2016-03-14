Brijhette Farmer

Lt. Cmdr. Data Star Trek Shirt - Back

Lt. Cmdr. Data Star Trek Shirt - Back
A simple, short-sleeved t-shirt design honoring the android Data from Star Trek. One of his famous lines: "I am functioning within normal parameters."

(Federation Classic font used. Made in AI.)

Posted on Mar 14, 2016
