Thomas Michel for Mention
Mobile Settings ⚙✨
Time for an update, we just refreshed Settings on our app! Everything is now grouped in one place, to manage: Personal Information, Notifications, Team, Privacy …

📲 Check new settings AndroidiOS

👉 Discover Mention, a media monitoring tool.

Posted on Mar 14, 2016
Social listening tool to get closer to your customers
