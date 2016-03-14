Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
James Ward

60 Frames That Contribute Nothing

James Ward
James Ward
  • Save
60 Frames That Contribute Nothing motion design animation loop gif
Download color palette

As the title suggests, a piece of motion design that has no purpose. Just practising.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2016
James Ward
James Ward

More by James Ward

View profile
    • Like