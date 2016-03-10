Delete Haters

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Facebook’s mission is to make the world more open and connected. In conjunction with other policy and product efforts for International Women's Day (March 8th), Facebook ran a consumer ad campaign to educate women about options for photo safety. There are top-rated security measures in place to help protect you and your data when you use Facebook. The Best Practices video was created to help all audiences understand some simple ways to keep their accounts safe and help them understand that ultimately you are in control of the content you see and share.
Created for Facebook
Produced & Directed by The Furrow
Animations by Seth Eckert & Allen Laseter
Designs by Timo Kuilder
Original Score by AJ Hochhalter
Sound Design by Ambrose Yu
See it internationally!
Portuguese
Malaysia
Pakistan
Indonesia
