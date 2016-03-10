Seth Eckert
The Furrow

Delete Haters

Seth Eckert
The Furrow
Seth Eckert for The Furrow
Hire Us
  • Save
Delete Haters swipe delete messenger facebook safety best practices animation 2d
Download color palette

Watch the video here.
See some behind the scenes stuff here.

Facebook’s mission is to make the world more open and connected. In conjunction with other policy and product efforts for International Women's Day (March 8th), Facebook ran a consumer ad campaign to educate women about options for photo safety. There are top-rated security measures in place to help protect you and your data when you use Facebook. The Best Practices video was created to help all audiences understand some simple ways to keep their accounts safe and help them understand that ultimately you are in control of the content you see and share.

Created for Facebook
Produced & Directed by The Furrow
Animations by Seth Eckert & Allen Laseter
Designs by Timo Kuilder
Original Score by AJ Hochhalter
Sound Design by Ambrose Yu

See it internationally!
Portuguese
Malaysia
Pakistan
Indonesia

Follow our work on:
Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Vimeo

View all tags
Posted on Mar 10, 2016
The Furrow
The Furrow
["fur-oh"] A creative studio.
Hire Us

More by The Furrow

View profile
    • Like