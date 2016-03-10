Delete Haters

Watch the video here.

See some behind the scenes stuff here.

Facebook’s mission is to make the world more open and connected. In conjunction with other policy and product efforts for International Women's Day (March 8th), Facebook ran a consumer ad campaign to educate women about options for photo safety. There are top-rated security measures in place to help protect you and your data when you use Facebook. The Best Practices video was created to help all audiences understand some simple ways to keep their accounts safe and help them understand that ultimately you are in control of the content you see and share.

Created for Facebook

Produced & Directed by The Furrow

Animations by Seth Eckert & Allen Laseter

Designs by Timo Kuilder

Original Score by AJ Hochhalter

Sound Design by Ambrose Yu

See it internationally!

Portuguese

Malaysia

Pakistan

Indonesia

