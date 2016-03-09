Josh Schott

Provenance Logo Exploration 1

Josh Schott
Josh Schott
  • Save
Provenance Logo Exploration 1 lines logotype exploration rebrand brand monogram salvage identity type icon mark logo
Download color palette

A fun project that I worked on a bit ago. Going to show the logos that are in the graveyard over the next couple days. Stay Tuned!

Josh Schott
Josh Schott

More by Josh Schott

View profile
    • Like